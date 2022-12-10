Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $59.00 to $142.00. The stock had previously closed at $95.80, but opened at $102.99. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Prometheus Biosciences shares last traded at $105.41, with a volume of 23,407 shares trading hands.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on RXDX. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Prometheus Biosciences from $61.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Prometheus Biosciences from $71.00 to $164.00 in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Prometheus Biosciences from $74.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Prometheus Biosciences from $66.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Prometheus Biosciences from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Prometheus Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 197.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 249.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 29.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the second quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the third quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors own 74.22% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.68. The company has a quick ratio of 11.19, a current ratio of 11.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.

