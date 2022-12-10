ProMIS Neurosciences (TSE:PMN) Trading Down 5.7%

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (TSE:PMN – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 5.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$6.70 and last traded at C$6.80. Approximately 11,684 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 253% from the average daily volume of 3,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.21.

ProMIS Neurosciences Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.33, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$8.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$57.91 million and a P/E ratio of -355.26.

ProMIS Neurosciences (TSE:PMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported C($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Research analysts predict that ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

About ProMIS Neurosciences

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc discovers and develops precision medicine solutions for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, primarily Alzheimer's disease (AD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and multiple system atrophy (MSA) in Canada. The company's proprietary discovery platform comprises ProMIS and Collective Coordinates algorithms to predict novel targets known as disease specific epitopes on the molecular surface of misfolded proteins.

