Prudential Financial Inc. Boosts Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 892,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 155,763 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.11% of Dominion Energy worth $70,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of D. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 23,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,010,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 216.1% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 9,815 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 354,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 75.1% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 5,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

D has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.08.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Dominion Energy stock opened at $58.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.40 and a 1-year high of $88.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.49 and its 200 day moving average is $74.56.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.70%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

