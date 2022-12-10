Prudential Financial Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,731 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.23% of TransDigm Group worth $66,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 16.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth about $311,000. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.9% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,915 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 274.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,357 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 19,317 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,586,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $609.70 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $499.63 and a 1 year high of $684.72. The company has a market capitalization of $33.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $581.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $585.50.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $0.28. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 15.95% and a negative return on equity of 29.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.94 EPS. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 19.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TDG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $661.00 to $718.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered TransDigm Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $735.00 to $660.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised TransDigm Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $697.67.

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.07, for a total value of $6,072,805.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,378,852.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,500 shares of company stock valued at $16,924,235. Company insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

