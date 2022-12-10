Prudential Financial Inc. Cuts Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,733,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,085,105 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.14% of Kraft Heinz worth $66,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 27,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 58,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 506,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,968,000 after purchasing an additional 74,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 146.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 105,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,152,000 after acquiring an additional 62,716 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KHC shares. TheStreet raised Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. BNP Paribas started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Sunday, October 9th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.64.

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $39.94 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $32.73 and a twelve month high of $44.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.25. The firm has a market cap of $48.92 billion, a PE ratio of 40.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. Analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 163.27%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

