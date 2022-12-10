Prudential Financial Inc. Has $67.22 Million Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 337,392 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,669 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.09% of Stryker worth $67,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 94.1% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,363 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 4,539 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the first quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Finally, WMS Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the first quarter valued at $590,000. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryker Stock Down 1.3 %

SYK opened at $244.63 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $188.84 and a fifty-two week high of $280.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $92.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $222.11 and a 200-day moving average of $215.20.

Stryker Increases Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.12). Stryker had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Stryker’s payout ratio is 43.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Stryker to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.56.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.25, for a total value of $240,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,504,445.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 67,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total transaction of $16,114,165.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,358,953.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.25, for a total value of $240,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,445.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,972 shares of company stock valued at $16,742,191 over the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

