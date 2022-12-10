Prudential Financial Inc. Has $71.69 Million Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 18,466 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $71,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centiva Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 836.3% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 18,071 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,681,000 after buying an additional 16,141 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 8,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,260,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 550,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $323,171,000 after buying an additional 41,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $750.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $740.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $664.10. The company has a current ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.21. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $538.01 and a one year high of $779.00.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.55 by $1.43. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 39.17%. Sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 3,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $698.00, for a total value of $2,392,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,269 shares in the company, valued at $1,583,762. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 3,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $698.00, for a total transaction of $2,392,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,269 shares in the company, valued at $1,583,762. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 11,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.75, for a total value of $8,868,259.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,650,653.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,356 shares of company stock worth $22,790,689. 8.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on REGN. Barclays boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $735.00 to $815.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $851.00 to $868.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $735.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $655.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $766.81.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.