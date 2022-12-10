Prudential Financial Inc. Increases Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 66.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 147,264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,842 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.28% of Ulta Beauty worth $57,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 7,441.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 701,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $270,376,000 after purchasing an additional 692,100 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 43.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,276,111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $906,392,000 after buying an additional 685,026 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 94.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 752,048 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $289,899,000 after buying an additional 366,138 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth $69,399,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 891.1% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 176,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,054,000 after buying an additional 158,731 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of ULTA opened at $471.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $424.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $409.64. The company has a market capitalization of $24.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.32. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $330.80 and a fifty-two week high of $482.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.25. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 68.33% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.94 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 22.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ULTA. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $427.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $505.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $512.60.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

