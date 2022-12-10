Prudential Financial Inc. Increases Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 952,712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 3,111 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.09% of General Electric worth $60,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 76.6% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 9,765 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 4,237 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of General Electric by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 29,945 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of General Electric by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,640 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 320.1% in the 1st quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 14,310 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 10,904 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

General Electric stock opened at $81.45 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.38. The company has a market cap of $89.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.24. General Electric has a 52-week low of $59.93 and a 52-week high of $103.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $19.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.77 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.79%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GE. UBS Group lifted their price target on General Electric from $79.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on General Electric from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on General Electric from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on General Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on General Electric from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.33.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

