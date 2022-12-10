Prudential Financial Inc. Lowers Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 517,821 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 15,032 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $68,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LNG. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 148.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 246 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 56.0% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 312 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Shares of LNG stock opened at $158.53 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.85 and a 12-month high of $182.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $39.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.14 and a beta of 1.26.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $7.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $2.34. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 billion. On average, analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -17.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LNG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.15.

Cheniere Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.