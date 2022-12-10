Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 30,495 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,495 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.17% of McKesson worth $80,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCK. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in McKesson by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in McKesson by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total transaction of $2,579,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,531.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total value of $2,579,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,531.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.13, for a total value of $867,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,185,959.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,233 shares of company stock valued at $8,627,753. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McKesson Stock Down 2.7 %

NYSE MCK opened at $371.41 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $228.19 and a twelve month high of $401.78. The company has a market cap of $52.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $372.22 and its 200 day moving average is $350.28.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.13 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $70.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.66 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 267.09% and a net margin of 0.76%. On average, research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 24.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 15.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MCK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on McKesson from $370.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on McKesson from $345.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Cowen lifted their price target on McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on McKesson from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on McKesson in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McKesson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $409.00.

McKesson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.