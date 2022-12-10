Prudential Financial Inc. Raises Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 274,381 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 64,266 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $61,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.3% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,685 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $6,845,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.3% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,749 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 60.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 79,595 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $19,902,000 after buying an additional 29,852 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.5% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $214.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.15. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $166.97 and a 12-month high of $288.46.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 31.82% and a net margin of 30.33%. As a group, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 31.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $5.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $22.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.67%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PXD. Tudor Pickering downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $315.00 to $310.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $261.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $346.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $279.39.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

