Prudential Financial Inc. Reduces Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 245,492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 10,319 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $54,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 257.5% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 216.7% in the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of SHW opened at $252.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $195.24 and a 12 month high of $354.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $228.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.75. The company has a market cap of $65.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.22, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.08.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.23. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.50% and a net margin of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on SHW. Mizuho reduced their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $288.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $248.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.42.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

