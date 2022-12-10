Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 64,085 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 694,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 64,085 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Duke Energy worth $73,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the second quarter valued at about $380,000. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 4.1% in the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 17,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 4.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 207,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,276,000 after buying an additional 7,912 shares during the period. New England Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2.1% in the second quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,494,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 6.3% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 19,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on DUK. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $120.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Duke Energy Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $38,831.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,518,390.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $100.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $77.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.77. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.76 and a fifty-two week high of $116.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.05). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.05%.

Duke Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Articles

