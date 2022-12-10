Prudential Financial Inc. Trims Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,641 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.17% of AutoZone worth $69,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in AutoZone by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in AutoZone by 144.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in AutoZone in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 92.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,450.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. DA Davidson upped their price target on AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,360.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on AutoZone from $2,450.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,568.40.

AutoZone Stock Performance

NYSE:AZO opened at $2,454.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,419.13 and its 200 day moving average is $2,238.77. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,703.32 and a fifty-two week high of $2,610.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.75.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $27.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $24.82 by $2.63. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 69.45% and a net margin of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $25.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 124.04 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AutoZone news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total value of $3,675,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 528 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AutoZone news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total value of $3,675,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 528 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,161.33, for a total value of $11,076,816.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,427.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,709 shares of company stock worth $80,143,400 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.