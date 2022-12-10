Prudential Financial Inc. Trims Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 472,638 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 3,778 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $65,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Boeing by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. MKT Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Boeing by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,102 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO David L. Calhoun acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO David L. Calhoun acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at $458,231.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boeing Trading Up 0.3 %

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BA. Redburn Partners began coverage on Boeing in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Boeing from $233.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Boeing from $185.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Boeing from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.41.

BA stock opened at $179.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $156.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.62. The stock has a market cap of $106.61 billion, a PE ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 1.50. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.02 and a 1 year high of $229.67.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The business had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.03 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Articles

