Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Cuts Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 582 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Newmont were worth $7,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Newmont by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,339,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,336,337,000 after acquiring an additional 703,555 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,911,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,316,140,000 after buying an additional 1,225,458 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,619,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,227,237,000 after buying an additional 270,396 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 34,781,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,076,250,000 after buying an additional 2,710,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,859,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,602,709,000 after buying an additional 3,819,167 shares during the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NEM shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. UBS Group raised shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective (down from $63.91) on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Newmont from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Newmont in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmont has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.56.

Shares of NEM opened at $46.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.53. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $37.45 and a twelve month high of $86.37. The stock has a market cap of $36.83 billion, a PE ratio of 36.83 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). Newmont had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. Newmont’s payout ratio is 174.60%.

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $469,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 232,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,949,251.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $469,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 232,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,949,251.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $128,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,834,266.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,890 shares of company stock valued at $2,083,382. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

