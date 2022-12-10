Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Cuts Stock Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 926 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $9,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the first quarter worth $94,000. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Charter Communications by 46.6% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 395.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,142,000 after acquiring an additional 11,914 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Charter Communications by 8.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 99.1% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the period. 66.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $380.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $297.66 and a 52-week high of $669.86. The company has a market capitalization of $59.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $357.35 and its 200 day moving average is $412.50.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $7.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.94 by ($0.56). Charter Communications had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The company had revenue of $13.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CHTR. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $440.00 to $437.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $730.00 to $670.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $730.00 to $670.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $676.00 to $551.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $512.35.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

