Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Decreases Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $8,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GD. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter worth $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter worth $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter worth $32,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 134.7% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GD. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $298.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.27.

Shares of GD stock opened at $247.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.34. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $197.03 and a fifty-two week high of $256.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $243.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.08.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.97%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

