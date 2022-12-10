Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Decreases Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Humana were worth $9,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HUM. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Humana by 38.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,775,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,818,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453,565 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in Humana during the first quarter valued at about $421,332,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Humana by 9.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,927,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,755,384,000 after purchasing an additional 919,325 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Humana by 139.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 975,449 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $424,486,000 after purchasing an additional 568,112 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Humana by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,751,892 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,114,071,000 after purchasing an additional 497,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HUM. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Humana from $529.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Humana from $547.00 to $647.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Humana from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Humana from $547.00 to $647.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Humana from $549.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $579.00.

In other Humana news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total transaction of $621,312.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,991,645.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Humana news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total transaction of $621,312.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,991,645.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.17, for a total value of $5,095,530.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,564 shares in the company, valued at $45,612,919.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 30,161 shares of company stock worth $16,994,804 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HUM opened at $533.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $67.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.75. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $351.20 and a 12 month high of $571.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $529.35 and its 200 day moving average is $493.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.7875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

