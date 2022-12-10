Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Decreases Stock Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $5,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DLTR. Mantle Ridge LP increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% during the 1st quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,190,000 after purchasing an additional 11,365,431 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $428,709,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 178.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,028,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941,385 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,794,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,825,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,377,000 after purchasing an additional 747,162 shares during the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DLTR opened at $142.31 on Friday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.62 and a 12-month high of $177.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.79. The company has a market capitalization of $31.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.69.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DLTR shares. Truist Financial set a $170.00 target price on Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Gordon Haskett set a $163.00 target price on Dollar Tree in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. OTR Global raised Dollar Tree from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.60.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

