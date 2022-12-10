Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Decreases Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 52,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Paychex were worth $5,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Paychex by 1.2% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 221,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,177,000 after buying an additional 2,593 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.7% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 57,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,833,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 16.0% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 7,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 4.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 122,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,764,000 after purchasing an additional 4,711 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.2% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 15,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAYX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on Paychex to $130.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen increased their price objective on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen raised their target price on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Paychex to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paychex in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.42.

Insider Activity

Paychex Stock Down 0.5 %

In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total value of $33,095.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,275 shares in the company, valued at $8,804,281.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYX opened at $119.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.66 and a 12 month high of $141.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $117.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.75. The firm has a market cap of $43.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Paychex had a return on equity of 44.87% and a net margin of 30.38%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.60%.

Paychex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.