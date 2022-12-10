Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $10.13 Million Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 183,237 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 772 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $10,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 504.5% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 158,530 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,763,000 after buying an additional 197,720 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter worth $360,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 8.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 116,532 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,442,000 after purchasing an additional 9,086 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 87.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,716,016 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $202,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,289 shares during the period. Finally, Cartenna Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 66.7% during the second quarter. Cartenna Capital LP now owns 200,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,056,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the period. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Micron Technology from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. TheStreet lowered Micron Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Micron Technology from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.72.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

MU opened at $54.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.89. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.45 and a 52-week high of $98.45.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 28.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 5.95%.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

