Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $9.24 Million Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $9,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 56,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,849,000 after buying an additional 9,965 shares during the period. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dollar General in the 1st quarter worth $720,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dollar General by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000,000 after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares during the period. Finally, Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Dollar General by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 421,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,887,000 after purchasing an additional 14,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total transaction of $2,404,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,526,460.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Dollar General Announces Dividend

NYSE DG opened at $243.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.08. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $183.25 and a 1 year high of $262.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 21.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on DG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $287.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $258.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.29.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

