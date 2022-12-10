Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Lowers Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 987 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $10,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8,676.4% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,904,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $685,899,000 after buying an additional 12,757,920 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 32.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,223,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,068,742,000 after buying an additional 5,628,247 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 237.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,112,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,718,000 after buying an additional 3,596,021 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 50.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,856,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,890,000 after buying an additional 3,295,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,805,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,942,456,000 after buying an additional 2,618,810 shares in the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $650,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 138,051 shares in the company, valued at $5,983,130.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total transaction of $1,195,780.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 128,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,693.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $650,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 138,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,983,130.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,301 shares of company stock worth $2,368,658 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $43.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.75 and its 200 day moving average is $45.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $64.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.97. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $38.39 and a 52-week high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 26.01%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Compass Point cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wolfe Research cut U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.47.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Articles

