Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Lowers Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 221,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $10,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Truist Financial by 31.9% during the second quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 50.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 281,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,372,000 after acquiring an additional 94,485 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 12.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 120,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,539,000 after acquiring an additional 13,635 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 3.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,226,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $485,027,000 after acquiring an additional 346,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the second quarter valued at about $2,158,000. 73.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFC opened at $42.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $55.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.75. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $68.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 47.71%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TFC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Truist Financial from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Compass Point lowered their price objective on Truist Financial to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI downgraded Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.09.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

