Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Reduces Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Eaton were worth $8,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 5.1% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 21,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Eaton by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 36.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 22.1% in the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Insider Activity at Eaton

In other news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total transaction of $4,273,742.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,381,684.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Eaton Price Performance

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ETN. StockNews.com lowered Eaton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer cut shares of Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $160.00 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Eaton from $157.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.67.

NYSE ETN opened at $158.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $122.50 and a 1 year high of $173.68. The company has a market cap of $62.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $152.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.98.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 17.66%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.64%.

About Eaton

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.