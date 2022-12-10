Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Reduces Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in MetLife were worth $7,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MET. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in MetLife by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in MetLife during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in MetLife by 1,065.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in MetLife by 307.7% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total transaction of $377,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,921,855.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MetLife Stock Performance

Several research firms have weighed in on MET. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $86.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.91.

Shares of MET stock opened at $72.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $57.41 and a one year high of $77.36. The firm has a market cap of $56.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.07.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. MetLife had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $23.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.89 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 75.19%.

MetLife Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.