Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 181 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $6,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 32,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the period. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DLR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $182.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Digital Realty Trust to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.57.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

DLR opened at $106.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.68. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.76 and a 12-month high of $178.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.21%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.01, for a total value of $111,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,152.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO A William Stein bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $113.22 per share, with a total value of $566,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.01, for a total value of $111,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,152.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Featured Articles

