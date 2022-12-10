Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 280 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $7,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 81.7% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 164.9% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 89.5% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 767.3% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Valero Energy from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen decreased their target price on Valero Energy to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com cut Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Valero Energy from $147.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.69.

Insider Activity at Valero Energy

Valero Energy Trading Down 1.9 %

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $4,771,009.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 569,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,362,822. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $4,771,009.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 569,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,362,822. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total value of $236,530.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,299 shares in the company, valued at $22,341,812.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $114.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.32. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $65.13 and a 52 week high of $146.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $126.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.20 billion, a PE ratio of 4.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.64.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $44.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.16 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 43.20%. The company’s revenue was up 50.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 27.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 16.73%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Further Reading

