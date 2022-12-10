Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 531 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 531 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Allstate were worth $5,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Allstate by 241.6% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 16,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 11,949 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Allstate by 10.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 35,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,966,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate during the first quarter valued at about $302,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Allstate by 79.5% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Allstate by 8.7% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 21,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALL stock opened at $128.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $130.11 and its 200 day moving average is $126.99. The stock has a market cap of $34.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.63. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $106.42 and a 1-year high of $144.46.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.81) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.30 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 5.13%. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently -239.44%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ALL shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Allstate to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Allstate from $138.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.08.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

