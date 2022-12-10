Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Trims Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $7,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,582,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $702,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,597 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,407,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $812,233,000 after acquiring an additional 868,456 shares during the period. TCI Fund Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 7,285,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,458,313,000 after acquiring an additional 723,042 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,898,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $788,439,000 after acquiring an additional 556,040 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,374,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,175,168,000 after acquiring an additional 555,419 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on MCO. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Moody’s from $271.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on Moody’s from $290.00 to $292.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Moody’s from $261.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Moody’s from $315.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $294.73.

Moody’s Stock Performance

MCO stock opened at $287.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.76 billion, a PE ratio of 34.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.24. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $230.16 and a 12-month high of $403.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $271.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $281.29.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 66.15%. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.41%.

Moody’s Profile

(Get Rating)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.