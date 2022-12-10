Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Trims Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $8,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APD. Public Investment Fund raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 269.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 2,685,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $645,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957,991 shares during the last quarter. Clear Sky Advisers LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 369.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Sky Advisers LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,829,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,621,573,000 after purchasing an additional 292,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 2nd quarter worth $649,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

APD stock opened at $314.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.85. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.24 and a 1 year high of $320.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $273.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.87.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 17.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $281.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $251.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.88.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

