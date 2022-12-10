Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Trims Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in McKesson were worth $8,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,141,000. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in McKesson by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in McKesson by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,611,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,159,803,000 after purchasing an additional 67,443 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV grew its position in McKesson by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in McKesson by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McKesson Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of MCK opened at $371.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $372.22 and a 200 day moving average of $350.28. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $228.19 and a 52-week high of $401.78.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.13 by ($0.07). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 267.09% and a net margin of 0.76%. The company had revenue of $70.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.66 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 24.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $345.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $405.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $409.00.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.02, for a total transaction of $977,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,678 shares in the company, valued at $2,611,231.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total value of $2,579,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,678 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,531.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.02, for a total value of $977,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,611,231.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,233 shares of company stock worth $8,627,753. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Stories

