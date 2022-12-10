Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Rating) were up 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.67 and last traded at $2.57. Approximately 83,268 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 195,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.54.
Several brokerages recently commented on PLSE. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pulse Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Pulse Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st.
The company has a quick ratio of 10.06, a current ratio of 10.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.14 and its 200-day moving average is $1.88.
Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.
