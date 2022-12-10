Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Rating) were up 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.67 and last traded at $2.57. Approximately 83,268 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 195,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.54.

Several brokerages recently commented on PLSE. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pulse Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Pulse Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st.

The company has a quick ratio of 10.06, a current ratio of 10.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.14 and its 200-day moving average is $1.88.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Pulse Biosciences by 5.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 820,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after buying an additional 39,645 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 178,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 52,166 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 25.4% in the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 17,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Pulse Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.34% of the company’s stock.

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

