Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) Reduced by Analyst

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Veru in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 6th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now expects that the company will earn ($0.41) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.31). The consensus estimate for Veru’s current full-year earnings is ($1.36) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Veru’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.44) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.29) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.80) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.76 EPS.
Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Veru from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in Veru by 105.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 35,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 18,271 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Veru by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 66,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Veru by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,246,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,362,000 after purchasing an additional 28,335 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Veru in the third quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Veru by 36.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 4,196 shares during the period. 60.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Veru Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of COVID-19, and breast and prostate cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections; and Entadfi, a capsule for the treatment of urinary tract symptoms.
