Q2 2025 EPS Estimates for Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) Cut by Analyst

Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Conn’s in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.30. The consensus estimate for Conn’s’ current full-year earnings is ($1.17) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Conn’s’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Conn’s from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Conn’s from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Conn’s Trading Up 0.4 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Conn’s

Shares of NASDAQ:CONN opened at $7.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.68 and a beta of 2.36. Conn’s has a 1-year low of $6.22 and a 1-year high of $25.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.22.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CONN. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Conn’s by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,164,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Conn’s by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 314,511 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,847,000 after buying an additional 146,194 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Conn’s by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 770,198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,869,000 after buying an additional 107,484 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 350.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 136,547 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 106,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Conn’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $706,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

About Conn’s

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as flat and other mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

