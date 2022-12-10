Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Reduced by Seaport Res Ptn

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for V.F. in a report issued on Monday, December 5th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now expects that the textile maker will earn $0.93 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.22. The consensus estimate for V.F.’s current full-year earnings is $2.10 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for V.F.’s FY2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.35 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.73 EPS.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 29.99%.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on VFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of V.F. from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of V.F. from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $56.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of V.F. from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, V.F. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.60.

V.F. stock opened at $28.20 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.50. The company has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.39. V.F. has a 1 year low of $26.46 and a 1 year high of $77.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.23%. This is a boost from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 185.19%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,829,926 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,251,133,000 after buying an additional 686,237 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 27.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,762,574 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,578,614,000 after buying an additional 6,021,816 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in V.F. by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,308,313 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $786,882,000 after purchasing an additional 336,122 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in V.F. by 21.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,962,446 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $746,627,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404,458 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,628,798 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $433,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723,365 shares during the period. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

