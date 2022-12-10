Q4 2022 Earnings Estimate for Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Issued By Capital One Financial

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Regency Centers in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 6th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.96. The consensus estimate for Regency Centers’ current full-year earnings is $4.02 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Regency Centers’ Q1 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.06 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.26 EPS.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on REG. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Regency Centers to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Regency Centers to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Regency Centers from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regency Centers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.60.

Regency Centers Stock Performance

Regency Centers Increases Dividend

Regency Centers stock opened at $65.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Regency Centers has a 12 month low of $51.97 and a 12 month high of $78.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. This is a positive change from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.34%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regency Centers

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,666,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000,000 after purchasing an additional 76,021 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,168,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,169,000 after purchasing an additional 317,892 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,146,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,325,000 after purchasing an additional 203,115 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,197,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,728,000 after purchasing an additional 274,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,392,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,612 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Regency Centers

(Get Rating)

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.