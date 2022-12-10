Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Science Applications International Co. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:SAIC)

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for Science Applications International in a report released on Wednesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $1.68 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.76. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Science Applications International’s current full-year earnings is $7.13 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Science Applications International’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.71 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.20 EPS.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 3.58%. Science Applications International’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on SAIC. StockNews.com raised Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Science Applications International from $99.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Science Applications International from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Science Applications International from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Science Applications International from $99.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.90.

NYSE:SAIC opened at $110.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Science Applications International has a twelve month low of $78.10 and a twelve month high of $117.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.83%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Science Applications International by 0.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC increased its holdings in Science Applications International by 3.2% in the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 3,651 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Science Applications International by 2.5% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Science Applications International by 5.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,654 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Science Applications International by 2.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,942 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 75.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

