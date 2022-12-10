QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Insider Sells $3,232,814.91 in Stock

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total value of $3,232,814.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,260,727.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
QUALCOMM Trading Down 2.2 %
Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $119.05 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.93 and a fifty-two week high of $193.58. The firm has a market cap of $133.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.
QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.74. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 86.71% and a net margin of 29.27%. Analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.
QUALCOMM Announces Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 103.1% in the 2nd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 62.3% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 224 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Schubert & Co raised its position in QUALCOMM by 136.0% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 203 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co raised its position in QUALCOMM by 124.3% in the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 240 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. HSBC started coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.27.
About QUALCOMM
QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.
