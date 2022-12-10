QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Shares Bought by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,645,281 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,477,985 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 11.42% of QuidelOrtho worth $742,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QDEL. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in QuidelOrtho by 2,580.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 177.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. New Century Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 52.6% during the second quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 14.5% during the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 36.0% during the second quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Get QuidelOrtho alerts:

QuidelOrtho Trading Down 3.5 %

NASDAQ:QDEL opened at $92.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.46. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 12-month low of $66.88 and a 12-month high of $180.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QuidelOrtho Profile

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on QuidelOrtho in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on QuidelOrtho in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on QuidelOrtho from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on QuidelOrtho in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded QuidelOrtho from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.80.

(Get Rating)

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies across the continuum of healthcare testing needs. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QDEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QuidelOrtho Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuidelOrtho and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.