RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

NASDAQ RADA opened at $9.87 on Thursday. RADA Electronic Industries has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $16.70. The stock has a market cap of $490.80 million, a P/E ratio of 82.26 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RADA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in RADA Electronic Industries by 4.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,083 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,483 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,971 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in RADA Electronic Industries by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,562 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in RADA Electronic Industries by 40.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,809 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 3,702 shares in the last quarter. 59.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

