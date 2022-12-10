Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.70 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Randstad in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Marden now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $2.70 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.45. The consensus estimate for Randstad’s current full-year earnings is $2.70 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RANJY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Randstad from €50.00 ($52.63) to €49.00 ($51.58) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. UBS Group cut their target price on Randstad from €45.00 ($47.37) to €40.00 ($42.11) in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Randstad presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.20.

Randstad Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of RANJY stock opened at $29.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Randstad has a one year low of $20.52 and a one year high of $37.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.08. The company has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.31.

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter. Randstad had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 20.41%.

Randstad Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $1.2782 dividend. This is an increase from Randstad’s previous dividend of $0.98. This represents a dividend yield of 9.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Randstad’s payout ratio is currently 81.71%.

About Randstad

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as payroll services. The company also offers on-site solutions for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professional segments.

