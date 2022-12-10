Raymond James Weighs in on Gibson Energy Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:GBNXF)

Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Rating) – Raymond James cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for Gibson Energy in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 6th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.20 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.44. The consensus estimate for Gibson Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.13 per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$22.50 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Gibson Energy stock opened at $17.38 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.08. Gibson Energy has a one year low of $15.47 and a one year high of $21.71.

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter. Gibson Energy had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 31.93%.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

