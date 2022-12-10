RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

RBC Bearings Stock Performance

Shares of ROLL opened at $220.90 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $234.58. RBC Bearings has a 1 year low of $152.90 and a 1 year high of $264.94.

Institutional Trading of RBC Bearings

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 40.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 27.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 9.0% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 10.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the third quarter valued at $222,000.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

