Remote Monitored Systems (LON:RMS) Trading 40% Higher

Shares of Remote Monitored Systems plc (LON:RMS – Get Rating) traded up 40% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.95 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.84 ($0.01). 221,309,680 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 256% from the average session volume of 62,204,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.60 ($0.01).

Remote Monitored Systems Trading Up 40.0 %

The stock has a market cap of £17.46 million and a P/E ratio of -4.20. The company has a current ratio of 9.48, a quick ratio of 9.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.84 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.84.

Remote Monitored Systems Company Profile

Remote Monitored Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of developing and manufacturing digital monitoring and safeguarding systems for rotating shafts in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. It also offers security and risk management consultancy, and related software and services.

