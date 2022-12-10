Research Analysts Set Expectations for Airbus SE’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:EADSY)

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Airbus in a report issued on Tuesday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lemarie now forecasts that the aerospace company will earn $1.56 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.55. The consensus estimate for Airbus’ current full-year earnings is $1.25 per share.

Get Airbus alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Airbus from €155.00 ($163.16) to €185.00 ($194.74) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Airbus in a report on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Airbus from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Airbus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbus currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.20.

Airbus Price Performance

Shares of EADSY opened at $29.21 on Thursday. Airbus has a twelve month low of $20.91 and a twelve month high of $34.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $13.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.56 billion. Airbus had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 46.71%.

Airbus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.