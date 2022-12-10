Reviewing Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) & Jianzhi Education Technology Group (NASDAQ:JZ)

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) and Jianzhi Education Technology Group (NASDAQ:JZ – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Chegg and Jianzhi Education Technology Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chegg 0 10 4 0 2.29 Jianzhi Education Technology Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Chegg presently has a consensus target price of $29.25, suggesting a potential upside of 7.58%. Given Chegg’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Chegg is more favorable than Jianzhi Education Technology Group.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chegg $776.27 million 4.40 -$1.46 million $1.48 18.37 Jianzhi Education Technology Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Chegg and Jianzhi Education Technology Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Jianzhi Education Technology Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Chegg.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.6% of Chegg shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Chegg shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Chegg and Jianzhi Education Technology Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chegg 37.58% 7.19% 2.55% Jianzhi Education Technology Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Chegg beats Jianzhi Education Technology Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc. operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support and help them better understand their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks. Its subscription services include Chegg Study, which helps students master challenging concepts on their own; Chegg Writing that provides students with a suite of tools, such as plagiarism detection scans, grammar and writing fluency checking, expert personalized writing feedback, and premium citation generation; Chegg Math, a step-by-step math problem solver and calculator that helps students to solve problems; Chegg Study Pack, a bundle of various Chegg Services product offerings, including Chegg Study, Chegg Writing, and Chegg Math Solver services, which creates an integrated platform of connected academic support services; Busuu, an online language learning solution that offers a comprehensive solution through a combination of self-paced lessons, live classes with expert tutors, and the ability to learn and practice with members of the Busuu language learning community; and Thinkful, a skills-based learning platform that offers professional courses along with networking, interviewing, and career services. The company also provides other services, such as Chegg Life, Chegg Prep, and Chegg Internships; provides personal and professional development skills training; and rents and sells print textbooks and eTextbooks. Chegg, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About Jianzhi Education Technology Group

Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited develops and provides educational content products and IT services to higher education institutions in China. The company designs and develops customized IT system services. It also offers procurement and assembling services for equipment needed to operate the customer's systems, as well as technological support and maintenance services. In addition, the company provides mobile media advertising services. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

