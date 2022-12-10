Reviewing Coty (NYSE:COTY) & Haleon (NYSE:HLN)

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) and Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

37.5% of Coty shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of Coty shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Coty alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Coty and Haleon, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coty 0 4 5 0 2.56 Haleon 1 5 5 0 2.36

Profitability

Coty currently has a consensus price target of $10.18, indicating a potential upside of 28.96%. Given Coty’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Coty is more favorable than Haleon.

This table compares Coty and Haleon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coty 2.92% 9.47% 2.62% Haleon N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Coty and Haleon’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coty $5.30 billion 1.25 $259.50 million $0.10 78.90 Haleon N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Coty has higher revenue and earnings than Haleon.

Summary

Coty beats Haleon on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coty

(Get Rating)

Coty Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co. brands. The company provides Consumer Beauty products primarily through hypermarkets, supermarkets, drug stores, pharmacies, mid-tier department stores, traditional food and drug retailers, and e-commerce retailers under the Adidas, Beckham, Biocolor, Bozzano, Bourjois, Bruno Banani, CoverGirl, Jovan, Max Factor, Mexx, Monange, Nautica, Paixao, Rimmel, Risque, Sally Hansen, and 007 James Bond brands. Coty Inc. also sells its products through third-party distributors to approximately 120 countries and territories. The company was founded in 1904 and is based in New York, New York. Coty Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Cottage Holdco B.V.

About Haleon

(Get Rating)

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements. Its portfolio of brands include Panadol, Voltaren, Advil, Otrivin, Theraflu, Sensodyne, Polident, parodontax, and Centrum. The company was formerly known as DRVW 2022 plc and changed its name to Haleon plc in February 2022. Haleon plc was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Brentford, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.